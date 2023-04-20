Rain heading in for Friday

Some frost possible Saturday and Sunday night
By David Wolter
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The very dry conditions will come to an end as moisture levels increase as a cold front nears. The front will slowly advance across the area on Friday, bringing scattered showers and storms. For Bowling Green and points east, rain is more likely as the afternoon continues.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, but flooding is unlikely.

There could, however, be some ponding of water on area roadways.

Severe weather is also not expected.

Temperatures are much cooler this weekend and it could even be cold enough for some frost Saturday and Sunday night.

