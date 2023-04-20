Students express concern at Logan County School Board meeting

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On April 18, the Logan County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting. However, this was no ordinary meeting, but rather a plea for help from some students of Logan County High School.

“We are struggling. We are asking for help and we are not getting it,” said Krystellyn Barzee, a Senior at Logan County High School.

Barzee is one of the students who were in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday. She posted on Facebook encouraging her classmates to show up to the school board meeting alongside her.

There were around 15 to 20 students who showed up and asked to speak at the meeting, regarding the use and distribution of drugs, like fentanyl, inside their school.

“Everyone that was there, has had someone close to them, struggle with addiction, especially fentanyl addiction,” said Barzee.

It was not just students who expressed concerns about drugs in the school.

Ashley Uhles, a parent of two students at Logan County High School, was in attendance at the meeting. She said the student’s testimonies were powerful, and school officials should take note in order to prevent any sort of drug use in the future.

“I do not think it is anything less than a fair ask for these students to be asking for every adult, administrator, or any person in their life, that has the authority to help the problem, to make an effort to do that,” said Uhles.

Each student at the meeting said they want change to happen now before it happens to others in the school.

“I am hoping that they realize that we are not going to stop until we see change. We are not going to be quiet. We have been quiet for too long about it. We have witnessed our classmates die. We have seen people overdose in the school. We have seen people do drugs in the bathroom. We just want them to do more than just show us a video in class where half the people are not even watching it,” said Barzee.

There is one thing that some parents believe should be the biggest thing needing to be fixed.

“If I want to talk to other parents about an issue at the school, I think I have a right to do that. I think that is what needs to happen. I think talking about it, communication, is the best way to get something going. The (Logan County) Sheriff made the same thing at the board meeting, that communication is the biggest issue. There needs to be more communication,” said Uhles.

Logan County High School released an official statement regarding Tuesday night’s meeting. It reads:

