Tyson Foods hosting community donation event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As work continues on its Bowling Green facility, Tyson Foods is preparing for a community donation event this weekend.

The donation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the WKU Innovation Center located at 2413 Nashville Road.

Tyson Foods team members will be on-site at the donation event to also answer questions about employment opportunities with the company.

“We really believe strongly in giving back to the communities,” said Brian Wikel, with Tyson Foods. “Particularly where we can be helpful is fighting hunger in our communities and giving back to those who may be food insecure.”

40,000 pounds of protein will be distributed, which is the equivalent of 160,000 servings.

Tyson is also still working to fill spots at the new facility.

Wikel said that the facility will create 450 jobs to support the plant that is set to open later this year.

“We won’t have day one 450 team members,” said Wikel. “If somebody doesn’t get their foot in the door right out of the gate ... there’ll be positions as we go.”

For more information about employment, visit www.tysonfoodcareers.com.

