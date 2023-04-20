Warren County Animal Control shares how to find lost pets

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A quick search through Facebook or Twitter, and odds are you’ll see a picture of a lost or found pet in the neighborhood.

Gene Shy, an officer with Warren County Animal Control, approximates anywhere from 15 to 20 percent of the calls animal control gets are about lost or found pets.

Shy says the best thing to do if you spot an animal that appears to be a lost pet, is to try and safely approach it. He advises giving the animal food or water, as it may be hungry or dehydrated. People should then quickly call the animal shelter to see if they have any reports of lost pets.

As far as protocol, Shy says to do everything for a found pet that you’d do for a lost one.

“A lot of people also advise to call their neighborhood, Facebook or Twitter pages, a lot of those share a lot of information about lost pets,” Shy said. “You’re using those same avenues and those same resources to try to reunite the pet with its owner.”

Shy says if you find an animal you believe to be a pet but don’t feel safe approaching it, call the Warren County Animal Control, try to give as accurate a location as you can, and they’ll respond.

To help in preventing your pet from getting lost, Shy advises building a fence if possible, always walking your pet on a leash, and getting them microchipped.

