Warren County Judge-Executive issues no outside burn order

Warren County Seal
Warren County Seal(Warren County Government Facebook page)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman has issued a no outside burn order county wide effective immediately.

“A lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions in area grassland and woodlands, lawns, and shrubbery, which poses an increased risk of damage from wildfires, caused by open burning and burning of any material outdoors,” according to the ban.

The order also states that the ban will be lifted by order “after sufficient rainfall” improves conditions.

No Outside Burn Order issued for Warren County
No Outside Burn Order issued for Warren County(Submitted Photo)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
William J. Williford, a rookie attorney with Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers in Bowling Green.
Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict
James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
‘He wouldn’t just disappear’ | Few leads in search for missing Hart Co. man
Filming for a movie called "A Royal Christmas Surprise" will begin on Monday, April 24, around...
Movie crew to begin filming around Glasgow next week

Latest News

Police respond.
KSP investigating fatal wreck in Logan County
Mills will officially begin this role on July 1, 2023.
Emily Mills named next Principal of W. R. McNeill Elementary
BGFD respond to factory fire on Cosma Drive
BGFD respond to factory fire on Cosma Drive
Dry, Warm and Windy Thursday
Dry, Warm and Windy Thursday