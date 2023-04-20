Warren County Judge-Executive issues no outside burn order

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman has issued a no outside burn order county wide effective immediately.

“A lack of rain in recent weeks has produced dry conditions in area grassland and woodlands, lawns, and shrubbery, which poses an increased risk of damage from wildfires, caused by open burning and burning of any material outdoors,” according to the ban.

The order also states that the ban will be lifted by order “after sufficient rainfall” improves conditions.

No Outside Burn Order issued for Warren County (Submitted Photo)

