Wildfire in northern Todd County burns at least 40 acres

Fire
Fire(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say a wildfire has been contained after it burned at least 40 acres of land in northern Todd County Wednesday.

Todd County Emergency Management said the fire started around noon Tuesday near Jonah Wilson Road just north of Lake Malone after a tree fell on a power line.

Fire crews from Clifty, Allegre, Sharon Grove, Lewisburg and Dunmore were called to the scene and worked to access the fire throughout Tuesday afternoon.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Todd County Emergency Management said the Kentucky Division of Forestry arrived and took control of the scene. They returned back on scene Wednesday and called the fire 100% contained.

Officials say there will be smoke from spot fires still burning within the containment for the next day or two and personnel will be monitoring for any significant flare ups.

Todd County Emergency Management has asked residents to delay all burning until conditions improve.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lonnie Cowles
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Missing person
Hart County Sheriff’s Office, family searching for missing man
James Larson
Teacher charged with sex abuse sentenced to 15 more days in jail after plea deal
William J. Williford, a rookie attorney with Breen & Williford Injury Lawyers in Bowling Green.
Rookie attorney in Bowling Green helps woman win suit with over $500K verdict

Latest News

Gene Shy, an officer with Warren County Animal Control, approximates anywhere from 15% to 20%...
Warren County Animal Control shares how to find lost pets
Beshear names Bowling Green Veterans Center in honor of the late Col. Robert E. Spiller
Beshear names Bowling Green Veterans Center in honor of the late Col. Robert E. Spiller
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Bowling Green man identified in Monday shooting on Plano Road
Newtown grows two species of truffles, the French Perigold and the native Kentucky White Winter.
Newtown Truffiere grows rare truffles in Scottsville