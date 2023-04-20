Wildfire in northern Todd County burns at least 40 acres

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say a wildfire has been contained after it burned at least 40 acres of land in northern Todd County Wednesday.

Todd County Emergency Management said the fire started around noon Tuesday near Jonah Wilson Road just north of Lake Malone after a tree fell on a power line.

Fire crews from Clifty, Allegre, Sharon Grove, Lewisburg and Dunmore were called to the scene and worked to access the fire throughout Tuesday afternoon.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Todd County Emergency Management said the Kentucky Division of Forestry arrived and took control of the scene. They returned back on scene Wednesday and called the fire 100% contained.

Officials say there will be smoke from spot fires still burning within the containment for the next day or two and personnel will be monitoring for any significant flare ups.

Todd County Emergency Management has asked residents to delay all burning until conditions improve.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.