WKU Softball’s comeback falls short against Louisville, falling 3-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a battle in the bluegrass, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers outhit the Louisville Cardinals in a 3-2 loss at the WKU Softball Complex. Katie Gardner recorded her 14th complete game as six different Hilltoppers collected hits on the evening over the Cards.

Gardner struck out an immense five batters at the plate – the most of any Power Five opponent faced this season. Faith Hegh got moving on offense for the Red and White with her 15th multi-hit game of her WKU career.

A quiet start for both teams as the Hilltoppers’ Kaytlan Kemp was the first to record a hit up the middle in the bottom of the second, after Gardner picked up a first inning strikeout and retired three straight in the top of two. Later in the third inning, Gardner would notch her third three-strike strikeout of the season, as the Cardinals Hannah File struck out looking after an 0-2 count.

Louisville got moving on the board first: a solo home run right down to center field sealed the first run of the fourth inning. The Cards would later pick up an unearned RBI double for a 2-0 lead. Waging the gap more in the top of the fifth, Louisville would head home once more on an RBI groundout to the six-spot for their final run of the evening in Bowling Green.

WKU didn’t back down in the batter’s box. Outfielder Brylee Hage sliced a two-run single up the middle, scoring Heghand pinch runner Kasia Parks to put the Hilltoppers in a better scoring contention. While Gardner put away eight straight in the next two innings with no harm done at home plate, it wasn’t enough for the home team with a 3-2 boxscore.

Moving to a 11-12 record on the year, Katie Gardner worked through the circle only giving up three runs off of five hits. She walked three at the plate while striking out five – compared to Louisville’s combined two K’s to the Hilltopperoffense on the night.

WKU is set to take on Florida Atlantic for another Conference USA three-game series, Friday-Sunday at the WKU Softball Complex. First pitch of the series is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

