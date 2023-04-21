500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers

Hundreds of people showed up to the burial for an unaccompanied veteran at Rock Island National Cemetery on Thursday. (Source: KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – Hundreds of people showed up to the burial of an unaccompanied veteran on Thursday.

An unaccompanied veteran is one who has no known family or next of kin.

The burial of David Craig Yoder, 64, was held at Rock Island National Cemetery, located in Illinois along the Iowa border.

Yoder was born on May 29, 1959, and died on Feb. 2, 2023. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1979, and his rank was Private First Class.

Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.

Foster Cremation Services owner and retired veteran Bryan Foster said he nearly shed a tear at seeing the massive turnout.

“I thought we would probably have 25 people, but to have this many people show up for this celebration for Yoder, it was an honor,” Foster said.

Rock Island National Cemetery was established in 1863. Today, it is the final resting place of veterans who served in the Civil War, Mexican War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Hart County man found dead after missing since April 11
Police respond.
KSP: Glasgow man killed in Logan County wreck
Police respond.
Bowling Green men arrested in connection to overdose of 14-year-old boy
21-year-old Adi Trstenjak was arrested by warren county officials on burglary charges.
Bowling Green man arrested for burglary and fleeing Police
BGFD working to extinguish fire at a manufacturing facility on Cosma Dr
BGFD respond to factory fire on Cosma Drive

Latest News

Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
Photos from the Hopkinsville facility solar array taken Thursday, April 20 in Hopkinsville, KY.
Stanley Black & Decker unveils 15-acre solar farm in Hopkinsville.
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence