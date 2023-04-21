At-home drug deactivation packets available in the area this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – New drug deactivation packets will be available across Warren County this weekend.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron donated the at-home drug deactivation packets to law enforcement in Warren and Boone counties on Friday. They are meant to aid Kentuckians in safely disposing of prescription drug medications.

“Properly disposing of unused and expired prescription medication is a step all of us can take to push back against the drug epidemic, and I hope that every Kentuckian will take the time to find a collection site and dispose of unused medications,” Cameron said.

Four hundred packets were provided to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Complimentary packets are expected to be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Those locations include:

Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY (Staffed by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force)

Kentucky State Police Post 3, 3119 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY

Greenwood High School, Front Parking Lot, 5065 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY (Staffed by Warren County Sheriff)

Smiths Grove City Hall, 146 South Main Street, Smiths Grove, KY (Staffed by Smiths Grove Police)

Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 3000 Conrad Lane, Burlington, KY

According to the National Institutes of Health, 14.3 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2021. To help stop drug misuse, Kentuckians can bring tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs to any collection site.

For Kentuckians who are unable to bring their prescription drugs to a designated drop-off location, drug deactivation packets allow for a safe at-home means to dispose of prescription drugs. The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

To learn more about Drug Take Back Day and find a collection site near you, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.