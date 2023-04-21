CJ Frederick to graduate, enters transfer portal

Also considering professional basketball
Kentucky guard CJ Frederick announced on Friday he was entering the transfer portal.
Kentucky guard CJ Frederick announced on Friday he was entering the transfer portal.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard CJ Frederick announced on Friday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Frederick, who battled through injuries during his time with the Wildcats, said he will graduate from UK in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Cincinnati missed the entire 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury. This past season, Frederick played in 27 games, averaging 6.1 points per game.

In his social media post, Frederick said he also is considering professional basketball options, as well.

