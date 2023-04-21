Comic Book Roadshow visits Bowling Green

Co-Owner of the Roadshow, Leroy Harper, says they’ll appraise any collectibles but are...
Co-Owner of the Roadshow, Leroy Harper, says they'll appraise any collectibles but are particularly looking for older items.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Comic Book Roadshow was at the Hilton Garden Inn appraising toys, comic art, sports cards, and of course, comic books.

The roadshow offers free appraisals of collectibles, and buys them if they’re determined to be of value.

Co-Owner of the Roadshow, Leroy Harper, says they’ll appraise any collectibles but are particularly looking for older items.

“Your best chance of having any value would be comics that are from the 1940s, up to around 1980s,” Harper said. “Superhero comics typically dominate the market as far as where you’re gonna find some value.”

Harper also said the condition of the collectible doesn’t matter.

“If you have a Spider Man number one and it’s missing the whole front and back cover, it still has a value of over $1,000,” Harper said. “So some comics, really damaged, can still sell for a significant amount of money.”

For more information on the roadshow, including their upcoming locations, visit their website.

