Complete guide to Thunder Over Louisville 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville will be here sooner than you think, and WAVE is the place to be to see it all.

Here’s the one-stop guide for everything you need to know about the kickoff of the Kentucky Derby Festival:

When does the show start and how long does it last?

Thunder Over Louisville begins at 3 p.m. with the air show, leading to a drone performance at 9 p.m. and the largest annual fireworks show in America at 9:30 p.m.

The full show schedule has been released and can be seen here.

Our coverage of the event begins at 2:30 p.m.

Who’s performing in the air show?

Kentucky Derby Festival said there will be a number of military and civilian air acts that will be performing in Saturday’s air show that will begin at 3 p.m.

Performances include The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight, Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Matt Younkin’s “Magic by Moonlight” performance and numerous warbirds taking to the skies.

Where can I go and what can I bring?

There are many places you can go in downtown Louisville and in Southern Indiana that still have spaces available to watch the air show and fireworks.

Waterfront Park and the Great Lawn opens up to guests at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis for spots. Guests are asked not to bring tents, stakes, tape, pets, drones or open alcohol containers.

Other locations hosting watch parties include the Kentucky Science Center, Lynn Family Stadium, Slugger Field and more.

A complete list can be found here.

What roads will be closed over the weekend?

As of Friday morning, a number of roads have already been closed in preparation for Saturday’s events.

Louisville Metro Police released a comprehensive list of road closures, including roads with restricted access and roads with no parking.

Officials with Southern Indiana also released a number of road closures, with some not going into effect until Saturday morning.

The Clark Memorial/2nd Street Bridge was closed on Thursday morning and will remain closed through Sunday afternoon for Thunder Over Louisville.

We’ve got several exit strategies available to help you plan where to park and how to get home safely.

Can I get a ride there?

Sure can! TARC announced it would be offering fare-free rides all day on Saturday for Thunder Over Louisville through a partnership with Humana.

TARC also said it has added a number of Post-Thunder boarding stops throughout Downtown Louisville to help get people home as quickly as possible.

What if I want to take a boat out on the river?

With water levels expected to be safe on Saturday at 12 and a half feet, people can expect a pleasant boating experience as long as they stay safe and stay away from the fireworks barges.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to make sure their boat is in good condition, that they have safety equipment, are wearing life jackets and boat plugs are inserted if heading out to the river for Thunder.

For a full list of reminders and restricted areas, click or tap here.

Watching at home?

Not a problem! WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville begins at 2:30 p.m. on TV and online on all our streaming platforms.

Keep a close eye on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for additional content you won’t see anywhere else!

Can I send in pictures/videos?

Absolutely! Submit your pictures and videos using the app below and you may see them on TV or shared through our social media accounts. We can’t wait to see how much fun you are having!

On social media, make sure to use #WAVETHUNDER in your posts!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.