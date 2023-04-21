Friday Evening Rain

Turning drier this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Locally heavy rainfall is possible this evening, and that could lead to some ponding of water on area roadways. Rain comes to an end mainly after midnight as cooler and dire air moves in.

Winds increase Saturday afternoon as highs only top out in the lower 60s. Light winds and clear skies both Saturday and Sunday night could lead to areas of frost.

Next week starts of dry, but rain showers return by mid-week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.