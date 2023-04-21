Ikea to open 8 new US stores

FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ikea is planning to spend more than $2 billion to open eight new locations in the U.S.

The move would expand the retailer’s furniture empire in the U.S. with its biggest-ever investment in a single country.

The locations of the new U.S. stores have not yet been decided.

Ingka Group, Ikea retail’s Dutch holding company, says it plans to grow its presence on the East and West coasts, and invest more in the South.

It also wants to open nine smaller “plan-and-order points” in the U.S. over the next three years.

Plan-and-order points are for customers who want to get consultation on how to design their homes, as well as place orders.

The company says the new outlets would create 2,000 jobs.

Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.

