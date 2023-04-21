Local memorial garden honors Dalton Bishop, others lost to overdoses in Kentucky

The idea behind the garden is to help give hope to those who tend to it.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A memorial garden at a local recovery center is honoring those who have been lost to overdoses in the state.

Adam Hammons started the garden to memorialize his cousin, Dalton Bishop who is the person for which Kentuck House Bill 215, or Dalton’s law, was named.

“Dalton had a wonderful spirit,” Hammons said, “He loves helping others, such a wonderful young man that you know, lost his life, unfortunately, too young. And tragically.”

The idea behind the garden is to help give hope to those who tend to it.

“It’s important for them to be able to get outside in the sunshine and have something that they can take care of, as well as feel like they took ownership over making the property prettier,” Hammons said, “It’s something tangible to that they can see that they’ve done and then it can be passed along to clients that continue to come into our facility.”

Hammons was able to get a small grant from the Warren County Conservation Society to help get the garden started, and from there it took off.

“Through social media, people who believe in supporting our clients or who have actually had family members or friends that have died of either alcoholism or an overdose supported and donated for our clients,” he said.

It’s not just a garden, seasonal vegetables are also being grown as well.

“We have onions, lettuce, broccoli, carrots, and cabbage, but we will be having them very soon as the weather warms up,” Hammons said, “We’ll have all of your summer veggies that so many around you know Kentucky love.”

As far as looking for signs in loved ones, Hammons said you can look online or simply trust your instincts.

“If you know that something’s going on, talk to that person. But also do your research and see, you know, what the signs are,” he said.

If you would like to help or donate to the memorial garden at JourneyPure, you can send your donation through Venmo or contact Hammons on social media.

You call also call or message him at (270) 670-9432 or mail a check to 2349 Russellville Road for Adam Hammons and he’ll make sure that it gets to the clients.

