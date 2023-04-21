The Ramsey Theatre Company presents Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Tickets are $10 and they are available online or at the door.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -– It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that the Arts of Southern Kentucky announces the full cast for Ramsey Theatre Company’s inaugural production, Beauty and The Beast.

Cast members Gage Payne, Parker Mackey, and Nico Whelchel appeared on Midday Live on Friday to talk about the Disney classic tale and everything that went into the production to bring the audience a great show.

The 58-member cast includes a Broadway veteran who has held multiple lead roles on New York stages, a Broadway World award nominee, and national touring performers.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. Takes place on April 27-28 at Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The lobby opens at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 and you can purchase tickets online or at the door.

To purchase online, log onto www.theskypac.com, or call (270) 904-1880.

