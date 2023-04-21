South Warren High School prepares for prom night with mock DUI crash

The demonstration included one student's death, another's evacuation in a helicopter, and a student's simulated DUI arrest.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -South Warren High School will celebrate prom tomorrow night, and while school officials want students to enjoy themselves, they also want to prepare their students for the realities of impaired driving.

“Today’s crash is going to simulate that in a worst-case scenario, so in this scenario, we will have where one of the patients will be sadly deceased, and so we will be calling for the coroner,” said Kimmy Rheaume, a MedCenter Health EMS dispatcher.

Another student, the simulated ‘drunk driver’ was administered a sobriety test before being handcuffed and arrested.

Prisca Ndzi, a senior at South Warren and the ‘drunk driver’, said, “I think that it makes people more aware that not only is it their life, but also the lives of others, and people that are close with them. I think it just makes people know to be more cautious.”

First responders have organized similar presentations at other area schools, and say that they’ve been successful in discouraging drunk driving, and educating students on the consequences of their actions.

Bob Skipper, fire chief for Woodburn Fire Department, believes these events have had a long-term impact on the upperclassmen who watch the presentation.

“We’ve been fortunate in that we’ve not had a lot of issues on prom night, so I’m hoping that events like this will keep that trend going,” said Skipper.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one-third of alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities occur during prom season. Rheaume says that until now, many students may not have been exposed to the possibility of a peer’s death or arrest.

“It’s a good thing that they’ve been sheltered to this point, and they don’t realize what happens,” said Rheaume, “but at this point of the year, it’s good for them, for the older students, to be able to see and experience in a controlled environment of what could possibly happen so that they can be able to make those better decisions.”

Through these events, EMS personnel hope to remind students that a celebration can quickly turn to tragedy and to consider the consequences before getting behind the wheel.

