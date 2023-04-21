Stanley Black & Decker unveils 15-acre solar farm in Hopkinsville.

Photos from the Hopkinsville facility solar array taken Thursday, April 20 in Hopkinsville, KY.
Photos from the Hopkinsville facility solar array taken Thursday, April 20 in Hopkinsville, KY.(Gerry McCarthy, Stanley Black & Decker)
By William Battle
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - To celebrate Earth Day, Stanley Black & Decker unveiled the first privately funded, 100% renewable energy sourced solar power project at their facility in Hopkinsville.

In partnership with Castillo Engineering and RPG Energy, the 15-acre solar farm is the largest in the state.

The solar farm will provide enough power to Stanley Black & Decker’s 280,000 sq. ft. production facility while sending excess energy back into the community, leading to an estimated annual energy savings of $400,000.

The company’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Hopkinsville Mayor James R. Knight Jr. was on hand at the ribbon cutting to recognize the plant and its partners for their commitment to a sustainable future by presenting the facility with an ECOsmart award.

“Clean energy has been a big investment opportunity at the Hopkinsville facility,” said Kent Shane, director of Operations for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker builds parts that go into electronic vehicles (EVs), solar panels, and wind applications.

