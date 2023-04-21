Toucan species makes colorful debut at the Louisville Zoo

A toco toucan named Lucy is the latest addition to the Louisville Zoo.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A new species of toucan has joined the animals on display at the Louisville Zoo.

Lucy, a 7-year-old toco toucan, was previously at the Saint Louis Zoo, a news release from Louisville Zoo said. Lucy can be seen in the newly renovated exhibit across from the jaguar habitat. She will share her new home in rotation with the Zoo’s hyacinth macaws.

“Toco toucans are the largest and best-known toucan species. They are native to open woodlands found in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay,” the release said.

Toucans have a frog-like call that can be heard from half a mile away. Their bills make up half of their length, which can be nearly 25 inches long. It is believed that these large bills play an important role in courtship display and as a defensive weapon. They also aid in reaching hanging fruit and in obtaining eggs from other birds’ nests.

Along with these many important roles, the bills are also thought to be a primary use for thermoregulation — a mechanism by which mammals maintain body temperature with tightly controlled self-regulation independent of external temperatures.

The Louisville Zoo is open daily, year-round. The current hours are 10 a.m. ─ 5 p.m. through September 17.

The Zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

