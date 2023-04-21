Whitney, Tisdale, and Shelton highlight Kentucky All-Stars rosters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Kentucky-Indiana high school all-star games are scheduled for June 9-10, and on Friday, three area basketball standouts were named to the rosters.

2023 KHSAA Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 champion Chappelle Whitney will represent the Warren Central Dragons.

Whitney is a 6′5 wing who averaged 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the Dragons to a state championship title and a 36-1 record. He was named the Sweet 16 MVP and the Fourth Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Whitney was also a 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball candidate.

Bowling Green High School will have two players representing the Purples on the girls side in point guard Saniyah Shelton and forward Meadow Tisdale.

Tisdale, the KABC Region 4 Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year and 2023 Kentucky Miss Basketball candidate, averaged 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Shelton averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds, and was a KABC first-team all-region selection.

The duo helped lead the Lady Purples to their fourth consecutive 4th Region Championship title.

Shelton has committed to Eastern Kentucky University, and Tisdale will play at Northern Kentucky University.

Kentucky will face Indiana in boys-girls doubleheaders on June 9 at the Sportscenter in Owensboro and June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available beginning May 5 at kentuckybasketballcoaches.org.

2023 Kentucky Boys Roster

1. Reed Sheppard - North Laurel

2. Marcus Eaves - Madisonville North

3. Crew Gibson - DeSales

4. Kenyon Goodin - Collins

5. Jeramiah Israel - Lloyd Memorial

6. Cyr Malonga - Evangel

7. Jacob Meyer - Covington Holy Cross

8. Teagan Moore - Owen Co.

9. Reece Potter - Lexington Catholic

10. Gabe Sisk - Ballard

11. Gerard Thomas - Henderson County

12. Chappelle Whitney - Warren Central

Head Coach: Rod Drake - Owensboro

2023 Kentucky Girls Roster

1. Haven Ford - Rowan Co.

2. Brianna Byars - George Rogers Clark

3. Kylee Dennis - Sayre

4. Emma Filiatreau - Bethlehem

5. Abby Holtman - Ryle

6. Whitney Lind - Cooper

7. Love Mays - Danville

8. Saniyah Shelton - Bowling Green

9. Ayden Smiddy - Southwestern

10. Destiny Thomas - McCracken County

11. JaKayla Thompson - duPont Manual

12. Meadow Tisdale - Bowling Green

Head Coach: Pete Fraley - Boyd Co.

