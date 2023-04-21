Wild Bird and Nature Shop hosting Herb Festival April 26- May 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Wild Bird and Nature Shop is hosting an Herb Festival.

Owner Jeftie Sawyer visited Midday Live Friday to show off a few of the items that you will find at the shop during the festival and to talk about the festival itself.

During the Herb Festival, you will find hard-to-find types of Lavenders, Thymes, Sages, Rosemary, Basils, and Mints.

You will also find perennials that attract beautiful hummingbirds and butterflies to your garden.

The Herb Festival takes place from April 26 - May 6, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Location 901 Lehman Ave. in Bowling Green in the Midtown Plaza.

For more information call 270-746-0203.

