WKU Baseball postpones series opener against Florida Atlantic

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, today’s series opener against Florida Atlantic has been postponed.

Tomorrow will be rescheduled to a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. CT with the second game beginning at approximately 4 p.m. CT or 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be scheduled for nine innings.

Sunday’s game will remain as scheduled, beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

