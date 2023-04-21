WKU Baseball postpones series opener against Florida Atlantic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, today’s series opener against Florida Atlantic has been postponed.

Tomorrow will be rescheduled to a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. CT with the second game beginning at approximately 4 p.m. CT or 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be scheduled for nine innings.

Sunday’s game will remain as scheduled, beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.