WKU graduate, Broadway actor returns to direct ‘The Stephen Foster Story’ this summer

By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Western Kentucky University graduate will return to direct this season’s production of “The Stephen Foster Story,” along with “The Songs of Stephen Foster” and the association’s production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

A Kentucky native and Broadway actor, Bronson Norris Murphy’s work with “The Stephen Foster Story” began in 2012 when he played the titular Stephen Foster during both the 2012 and 2013 seasons. In 2021, he returned to serve as Associate Artistic Director, a news release from Heartland Communications said.

Though Murphy’s association with the production spans over a decade, his love for the show goes back to his childhood.

“My parents took me to see the shows in my youth, and I fell in love with the idea of musical storytelling and the grandeur of the amphitheater and its inhabitants,” he said. “I just thought everything was so elegant, classy and wonderful there.”

“The Stephen Foster Story” has been shown at J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre since 1959. The show is set in the mid-19th century and follows American composer Stephen Collins Foster as he finds inspiration in the friends, family and communities around him.

The show features some of Foster’s most significant compositions such as “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races,” “Beautiful Dreamer,” “Hard Times (Come Again No More),” and Kentucky’s state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.”

“‘The Stephen Foster Story’ captures the essence of a bygone era through song, dance, drama, breathtaking costumes and the picture-perfect setting of My Old Kentucky Home State Park,” the news release said.

Performances are set to take place on select dates between June 17 – Aug 12.

“The Songs of Stephen Foster” is slated to be shown at Nelson County High School on Saturdays at 2 p.m. from June 24 to Aug. 5. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are set for Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. from July 12 to Aug. 4.

For tickets, visit www.stephenfoster.com/tickets.

