WKU Softball’s Friday game pushed to Saturday doubleheader with FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the inclement weather and field conditions in Bowling Green, tonight’s opening series game against Florida Atlantic has been pushed to tomorrow at the WKU Softball Complex. The Hilltoppers and the Owls will play a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 1 p.m. CT.

The first game of the doubleheader will feature the Jessica Bush trading card giveaway, while game two will display Taylor Sanders’ trading card for fans.

