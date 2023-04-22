2023 Monroe County 4-H Teen Club Cornhole Tournament Project Prom

Monroe County High School students hold cornhole tournament to benefit Project Prom
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) The Monroe County 4-H’s Project Prom Cornhole Tournament is Friday, April 28, at 7 pm.

$200 Visa gift card to each 1st place winner.

$100 cash to each 2nd place winner.

$25 cash and a family feast to each 3rd place winner.

Airmail Contest Winner will receive $50 cash.

Prom Chances can also be purchased that night to win a new set of boards/bags.

Concession items will be available for sale.

Entry fee for the tournament is $25 per person.

A $5 additional entry fee gets you 4 throws

$2 entry fee for spectators.

All proceeds benefit the Monroe County 4-H Teen Club’s Project Prom.

For more information call Paisley Ford at 270-427-7826.

