2023 Monroe County 4-H Teen Club Cornhole Tournament Project Prom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) The Monroe County 4-H’s Project Prom Cornhole Tournament is Friday, April 28, at 7 pm.
$200 Visa gift card to each 1st place winner.
$100 cash to each 2nd place winner.
$25 cash and a family feast to each 3rd place winner.
Airmail Contest Winner will receive $50 cash.
Prom Chances can also be purchased that night to win a new set of boards/bags.
Concession items will be available for sale.
Entry fee for the tournament is $25 per person.
A $5 additional entry fee gets you 4 throws
$2 entry fee for spectators.
All proceeds benefit the Monroe County 4-H Teen Club’s Project Prom.
For more information call Paisley Ford at 270-427-7826.
