Both sides react to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling

Both sides react to SCOTUS abortion pill ruling
By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling on the nation’s access to an abortion medication that’s been in use for more than 20 years.

The justices ruled to allow mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill, to remain on the market while the case goes through the lower courts.

Abortion is completely banned in Kentucky. However, it is legal to travel out of state to get an abortion.

A group of demonstrators outside the Supreme Court made it known they had hoped for a different outcome.

“Women don’t deserve this. They don’t deserve to take abortion and do it on their own. They deserve support,” said Alexandra McPhee of Concerned Women for America.

The Supreme Court blocked the ruling from a federal judge in Texas, which said the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone was flawed. And that the drug should be banned.

The Family Foundation, along with 30 pro-life organizations, filed a “friend of the court” brief on Tuesday. In the brief, they urged the Supreme Court to stop the FDA’s approval of the drug.

Following the latest decision, the case will now continue in the lower court of appeals. And during this time, there will be no change to women’s access to the abortion pill.

A move applauded by Planned Parenthood Kentucky, whose CEO said in a statement:

“We will never stop fighting for our right to control our bodies and our futures. And we will never stop providing safe, legal abortion care in Kentucky.”

The legal battle has alarmed the medical community on the bigger question of whether the courts should have the power to overrule the FDA on which drugs are safe and effective for the public.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Hart County man found dead after missing since April 11
Tyson Foods hosting community donation event
Police respond.
KSP: Glasgow man killed in Logan County wreck
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say
Police respond.
Bowling Green men arrested in connection to overdose of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Monroe County High School students hold cornhole tournament to benefit Project Prom
2023 Monroe County 4-H Teen Club Cornhole Tournament Project Prom
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
Election voting
Constable, six Monroe and Barren County residents indicted for election law violations
WKU graduate, Broadway actor returns to direct ‘The Stephen Foster Story’ this summer
WKU graduate, Broadway actor returns to direct ‘The Stephen Foster Story’ this summer
Family of late Vietnam War veteran receives medals, honors left overseas
Family of late Vietnam War veteran receives medals, honors left overseas