Constable, six Monroe and Barren County residents indicted for election law violations

The Attorney General's office said in a news release they received a tip regarding the violations in Monroe County.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Monroe County Constable and six other Monroe and Barren County residents were indicted for election law violations.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office said in a news release they received a tip regarding the violations in Monroe County and a Monroe County Grand Jury returned a 40-count indictment related to the primary election in 2022.

According to the indictment, on May 17, 2022, Darrell Jackson, Sherrye Jackson, Lisa Jackson and Mary Jackson were charged with Engaging in Organized Crime by unlawfully conspiring as part of a criminal syndicate to purchase votes to influence the 2022 primary election.

Darrell Jackson, a Monroe County Constable, was also charged with five counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting.

Tommy McClendon and Bonnie McClendon were indicted for perjury and making or receiving expenditures for voting.

Leslie Jackson was indicted on one count of Wrongful Registration.

The case was investigated by Attorney General Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

