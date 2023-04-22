Hot Rods Fall to Crawdads 16-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bobby Seymour pounded an RBI double in his first at-bat with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-5), but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Hickory Crawdads (7-4) offense, losing by a score of 16-4 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

Bowling Green jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning off Hickory starter Mitch Bratt. With two outs, Junior Caminero and Seymour hit back-to-back doubles to put the Hot Rods up 1-0.

The Crawdads answered back in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Austin Vernon. Alejandro Osuna walked, Max Acosta singled, and Josh Hatcher walked to load the bases. Cody Freeman smacked a flyball to left, allowing Osuna to tag up and tie the game at 1-1. Geisel Cepeda reached third on a throwing error from Caminero, plating Acosta and Hatcher to make it a 3-1 game.

With Vernon still on the mound, Fraiyner Chavez walked and stole second. Cepeda scored on the steal due to a throwing error by Jeffry Parra, increasing Hickory’s lead to 4-1. In the bottom of the second, Hatcher walked and scored on a double by Freeman to put the score at 5-1.

The Hot Rods cut the deficit against Bratt in the top of the third inning. Gionti Turner led off with a double to left and scored on an RBI single from Carson Williams to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Hickory scored again in the bottom of the third inning off Bowling Green reliever Aneudy Cortorreal. Marcus Smith walked, stole second, and scored on a double off the bat of Jayce Easley to regain the Crawdads four-run lead, 6-2. The score moved to 10-2 on a Hatcher two RBI single and a fielding error from Williams. In the bottom of the fifth, Freeman scored Osuna from third on an RBI groundout that put the score at 11-2.

The Hot Rods offense came alive in the top of the sixth against Crawdads reliever Bradford Webb. Dru Baker singled and Parra walked to put runners on first and second. Turner singled into left to score Baker and move Parra to third, shifting the score to 11-3. Shane Sasaki ran out an infield single to plate Parra and make it 11-4. Bowling Green’s bullpen let up four more runs in the bottom of the sixth and a run in the bottom of the eighth to eventually lose by a score of 16-4.

Bradford Webb (1-1) let up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 2.1 innings to pick up the win. Austin Vernon (1-1) got the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on two hits and six walks in 1.2 frames.

Bowling Green and Hickory play the penultimate of the six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start LHP Keyshawn Askew (0-1, 1.50), while Hickory sends RHP Kumar Rocker (1-0, 0.00) to the bump.

