Lucas Huff continues his family legacy by committing to Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lucas Huff signed across the dotted line to continue his athletic and academic career at Lindsey Wilson College for bowling.

Huff was a three-time captain of the Bowling Green Men’s Bowling team and this past year was coached by his dad as he was named the 2022 Bowling Green Daily News super prep Bowler of the Year. Not only that, but he is the first ever bowling green independent school district to sign a NLI for bowling.

“It feels really good. I’m really going to enjoy going to bowl, being the first bowler from Bowling Green High School to go to college for it,” he said. “I was absolutely astonished to think that however long this high school has been here, to know that I’m the first person to go to college to Bowl.”

That’s not the only reason Huff has made history signing. He will be the 5th member of his family to bowl in a Lindsey Wilson uniform. Lucas’s dad Scott, his mom Marci and his aunt and uncle all bowled at Lindsey Wilson from 1997 to 2001. His dad was also his coach this past year. He’s proud to be the latest Huff to bowl in college and he says he’s ready to continue the legacy.

“They were all super proud of me and loved the fact that I was going to hold on to their legacy for them. I do feel like I can step up to the plate, or step up to the alley in this case and do it. It really feels amazing, it really brings joy to my heart knowing that people I love and care about are here to support me.”

He really getting into bowling at 13 years old and says he’s played over 3,000 games of bowling to get to where he is today and is excited to see where the next four years take him. His highest score he’s gotten while bowling is a 266 and he’s looking forward to getting up to a perfect 300 score.

Lucas says he really enjoyed the time he had with his teammates and he he’ll miss being around them.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.