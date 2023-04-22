BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges after police responded to shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green Thursday morning.

According to court records, Bowling Green Police were flagged down by witnesses at Dublin’s Irish Pub for a shots fired complaint.

Witnesses in the area told police a male and female dressed in all black, with backpacks, rode past them on bicycles and then pulled into a parking lot at 801 State Street, Bluegrass Agile Ingredient Innovation.

According to the citation, the witnesses say they then heard two loud gunshots as the male and female quickly took off.

Officers located two Aguila 380 auto shell casings in the parking lot.

Police say the casings were found in a populated area. Officers say, any direction the bullet was fired could have resulted in a ricochet of the surrounding environment into one of the multiple populated areas.

Officers were able to locate a male and female matching the descriptions the witnesses gave.

The male is identified as Caleb Davis, 20, of Bowling Green and April Canary.

Canary was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

According to the citation, Canary told officers she witnesses Davis firing the gun the downtown area.

Davis denied having a firearm, but granted consent for police to search his bags.

Officers found a Cobra 380 pistol in Davis’ fanny pack.

Police say the ammunition in the magazine match the casings found at the scene.

Davis was arrested, charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

He is in the Warren County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

