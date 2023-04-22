Man charged after shooting someone during altercation

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department investigated a shooting incident that occurred on Woodlawn Street on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Glasgow Police Detectives responded to the emergency room at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green upon the victim’s arrival for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that an altercation had taken place at a residence on Woodland Street and the victim had been shot in the left leg area.

The victim was treated and released for their injuries.

Cedrick R. Moore, 42, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Assault, Domestic Violence in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center by Jewelie Robinson, a Glasgow Police Detective. They were assisted by the Bowling Green Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Department and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

This case remains under investigation.

