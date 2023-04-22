Man charged after shooting someone during altercation

Detectives determined that an altercation had taken place at a residence on Woodland Street and...
Detectives determined that an altercation had taken place at a residence on Woodland Street and the victim had been shot in the left leg area.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department investigated a shooting incident that occurred on Woodlawn Street on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Glasgow Police Detectives responded to the emergency room at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green upon the victim’s arrival for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that an altercation had taken place at a residence on Woodland Street and the victim had been shot in the left leg area.

The victim was treated and released for their injuries.

Cedrick R. Moore, 42, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Assault, Domestic Violence in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center by Jewelie Robinson, a Glasgow Police Detective. They were assisted by the Bowling Green Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Department and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Hart County man found dead after missing since April 11
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say
Tyson Foods hosting community donation event
Police respond.
KSP: Glasgow man killed in Logan County wreck

Latest News

Monroe County High School students hold cornhole tournament to benefit Project Prom
2023 Monroe County 4-H Teen Club Cornhole Tournament Project Prom
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
Election voting
Constable, six Monroe and Barren County residents indicted for election law violations
WKU graduate, Broadway actor returns to direct ‘The Stephen Foster Story’ this summer
WKU graduate, Broadway actor returns to direct ‘The Stephen Foster Story’ this summer