REPLAY: Thunder Over Louisville 2023

Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!
Watch the full replay of Thunder Over Louisville 2023 here!(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watch a full replay of WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville right here whenever you want!

Remember to check our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for additional content you won’t see anywhere else!

WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 1)
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 2)
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - PART 3)
2023's Thunder Over Louisville featured a drone show memorial to the victims of the mass shooting.
WAVE: Thunder Over Louisville 2023 (REPLAY - FIREWORKS ENCORE)

