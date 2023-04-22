WKU Softball sweeps FAU in Saturday’s doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers took their third C-USA series of the season with a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Florida Atlantic at the WKU Softball Complex. Both one-run games, Katie Gardner earned the 3-2 win in the series opener, while Kelsie Houchens shutout the Owls 1-0 from the circle for game two.

Off the bats, Taylor Davis was .667 at the plate between both games, securing a game-winning RBI triple and four hits on the afternoon. Faith Hegh was three-for-six, while Kaytlan Kemp went two-for-five for the Hilltopper offense.

Game 1: WKU 3, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 2

The Hilltoppers got an early first inning lead with a sacrifice-fly off the bat of Brylee Hage after a Faith Hegh leadoff double – her 18th of the season as the nation’s doubles leader. Later in the frame, Kaytlan Kemp shot her third triple of the year down the right field line, good for an RBI as Taylor Davis went home. The Owls drew a run across the board as an RBI double in the second inning plated a 2-1 ballgame in the Hilltoppers’ favor.

FAU’s two-spot hitter picked up the only home run on the afternoon: a 0-0 pick into right-center field that drew the tying run. WKU clinched the game in the bottom of the fourth: second baseman Abby Newman singled down the left field line on the 0-2 as Kemp headed across the plate for the go-ahead. In the circle, Katie Gardner picked up her 15th complete game of the season that included only two runs off of four hits, six strikeouts and four walked batters in her seven innings of work.

Game 2: WKU 1, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 0

Picking up the .667 day at the plate, Davis notched the first hit of the ballgame with a bunt infield single right to third base in the first inning. Starting at catcher, Jessica Bush popped in a blooper into shallow left field for a single to get into scoring position in the fifth. The lone run of the game was curtesy of Taylor Davis who picked up her third triple of her career.

The Madison, Ala. native swung on the 1-1 pitch, where the ball hit into left-center field past the fielder and sent Hegh home. Kelsie Houchens pitched her third complete game of the season, as she gained no runs off of five hits. She walked seven, but put away six right at the plate for her second career shutout.

The Tops will face Florida Atlantic for the series finale tomorrow at the WKU Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.