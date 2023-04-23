AM frost possible over the next few days

An unsettled pattern will arrive midweek next week
By Dana Money
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were much colder today with highs only topping out in the middle 60s! We’ll keep with the cold trend as frost will be possible tonight, make sure to bring in any sensitive plants.

Temps on Sunday will be cool with highs only reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon! A complete 180 after we enjoyed highs in the 80s just last week. We’ll gradually warm through next week as rain chances arrive by Wednesday. Shots at rain will stick around through at least Saturday, you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. AM frost possible. High 58. Low 34. Winds NW at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with AM frost likely. High 62. Low 37. Winds N at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. High 66. Low 45. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 46

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 89 (1873)

Record Low: 31 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.32″ (-2.09″)

Yearly Precip: 15.26″ (-0.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: High

Mold: Low

UV: 7 (High)

