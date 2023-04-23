Ample opportunities to shine in 2023 Hilltopper Spring Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football wrapped up a month of off-season preparation on Saturday with its annual Spring Game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The game consisted of two, 30-minute halves with a running clock. This year’s scrimmage was strictly offense (Red) versus defense (Black), and all quarterbacks (White) sported new light gray helmets with a Big Red decal.

Saturday’s spring game featured 14 series that saw the offense put together seven touchdown drives while the defense made seven stops.

Quarterback Austin Reed was under center to start the game, but all five quarterbacks on the roster led at least one touchdown drive in the controlled scrimmage. There was a mix of returning and new faces on the field at all times, giving each player a chance to shine.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton says this time of year is about getting reps in and building off of that going into the summer. “We definitely grew. I like where we are and what we accomplished coming out of spring, but we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. The summer is huge. Fall camp is huge. The portal just opened back up and we could maybe add some more depth there in some spots where we need it. I think that could help. We may have another six, seven, eight guys who show up during fall camp that wasn’t here during spring that might be able to help us, so we’ve got a couple of depth spots, particularly defensively, and we need to add some bodies there, but other than that I like where we’re at,” Helton added.

The Hilltopper defense put up three consecutive stops to start the game until Weber State transfer quarterback Bronson Baron got the offense rolling with Missouri transfer Elijah Young bringing in the first score of the day.

WKU is known for its pass-heavy offense, but the running back room showed off its speed and toughness throughout the day. “There’s a lot of weapons on this team including AR (Austin Reed). He can run himself, and we’re just opening up. A lot of people just making plays,” Young said.

Reed got in the groove, putting up two touchdown drives in his five possessions. First, finding Mike Mathison in the back corner of the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown, and then opened the second half of the scrimmage with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalvin Smith.

Defensively, the Tops have a lot of new faces and young players having to step into big roles this upcoming season. There weren’t any offensive turnovers or defensive takeaways on the day, but both sides of the ball were limited in the controlled environment.

“As we played a dulled-down offense, coach Summers played a dulled-down defense,” Reed said. “And one of coach Summers’ biggest ways of getting turnovers is fumbles. Obviously, we weren’t live and he wasn’t blitzing the crazy blitzes that he has – coach Summers will have plenty of those when the time comes and he was generous to us today in not giving us a lot of exotic looks, but with the base looks we were getting on defense and the kind of stuff they were doing it was pretty easy to make simple decisions and kind of be smart with the ball. We weren’t seeing a lot of exotic stuff, so we did really what we were supposed to do today.”

Rome Weber, WKU redshirt-senior defensive back, is liking how the defense is coming together.

“We’re in a really good spot. To be honest, we’re in a better spot than we were last year. We have a lot of guys coming back and a lot of new guys, but I feel like as one we’re tighter and more together than we were last year, so that’ll be a good thing,” Weber said.

Spring ball may be at its end, but the Tops are ready to get back at it to prepare for the 2023 season. Reed added, “That’s been the great thing about spring. You get 15 chances to work on some things and, you know, building up that team chemistry and working through that process to get to where we want to be. We don’t want to be a team that peaks in April, we want to be playing our best football come Fall.”

The Tops will now break for the summer before resuming fall camp in August. WKU will kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 hosting South Florida at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

