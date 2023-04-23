Family members of victim, state leaders remember deadly 2018 Waffle House mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of the Antioch Waffle House Mass Shooting that killed four people in 2018.

While many cried, chanted and prayed for the lives lost five years ago, state leaders and family members of the victims did no just come to remember, but to speak out about gun violence.

“It went from us just sitting there waiting for food to us running for our lives,” Abede Dasilva, the brother of one of the victims, said.

Dasilva said they were running from a man who shot and killed four people inside the Waffle House that day, including his 23-year-old brother, Akilah Dasilva.

It was not just Akilah, though. The Dasilva family called on community, state and city leaders to remember the lives of all four people killed.

“We’re just having people come out,” Dasilva said. “We have Justin Jones here speaking. I’ll be doing a performance with my brother’s friend about gun violence.”

Many people stood in tears as local artists performed. State representative Justin Jones spoke out about the ongoing issue of mass shootings.

“The shooting at Covenant was not the first mass shooting in Nashville,” Jones said, “and unless we act, it will not be the last mass shooting in Nashville.”

Jones, who has been pushing for stricter gun laws following The Covenant School shooting, called for the crowd to take a stand against current gun policies.

“Akilah’s name is one that calls us to action, a name that calls us to do more than just thoughts and prayers -- it calls us to change policies,” Jones said.

Dasilva said they are also fighting to save others.

“To bring awareness to gun violence -- we just had a mass shooting, not even a month ago, and here we are at the five-year anniversary, this is not something that needs to be looked at as normal, this is something that we need to bring action to,” he said.

Families and state representatives at the event continue to ask their community to fight for stricter gun laws in anyway they can.

