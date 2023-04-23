Fifth annual “PossAbilities Expo” helps celebrate people with disabilities in the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parents, grandparents or any guardians of children with disabilities had the opportunity to gain valuable information regarding the resources available to them at the fifth annual “PossAbilities Expo.”

The PossAbilities Expo aimed to achieve three goals: provide information, inspire hope and empower families to be confident in making decisions to best benefit their child in any stage of life, including college.

“Colleges in the state of Kentucky are talking about their programs. They are talking about services that the child is going to receive whether they are living on campus, they are taking part in classes or they are doing special trainings on site,” said Emily Cosby, one of the hosts of the PossAbilities Expo.

“There are also programs that are here from trade schools or programs that do not involve secondary education, but vocation training as well.”

The PossAbilities Expo did more than provide career readiness information. The Knicely Conference Center was full of fun activities for the kids to take part in.

“The PossAbilities Expo is obviously a place where guardians, parents and adults can come and give resources, but it is also a day of fun. We want it to be a family-friendly event,” said Cosby. “There are performances going on from individuals in our community. We have a group from the Down Syndrome organization that is doing a dance routine. We have fashion shows going on where we partnered with TJ Maxx and Ulta. They have helped us get clothing and supplies so that kids can come out and be a part of a fashion show.”

The activities at the PossAbilities Expo are important for creating a sense of community, and for bringing everyone together to realize that they are not facing any venture alone.

“The PossAbilities Expo also exists just to give these families and these individuals a sense of community. They can come out be around others that are walking through life just like them,” said Cosby. “For those who have young children that just received a diagnosis, and then those that have adult children that are transitioning into that adulthood, they can connect to kind of ask each other questions. We hope relationships will build outside of the Expo as well.”

The “PossAbilities Expo” will return next year, but for more immediate information, you can visit their website.

