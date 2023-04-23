Hilltoppers sweep doubleheader over Owls in extra-inning thriller

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball swept a Saturday doubleheader against Florida Atlantic winning 6-4 in game one and 9-8 in a 14-inning battle in game two at Nick Denes Field. This marks the first doubleheader sweep over the Owls in program history and first series win over Florida Atlantic since 2017.

With the sweep, the Tops move to 21-19 (6-11 in C-USA) on the season while the Owls move to 23-17 (7-10 in C-USA).

“We talk about “care” a lot. We talk about energy,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “There is the energy of running out ground balls, but that is not what I am talking about. I think it coincides with the energy, the care, and the fight to them. We spot them runs, put ourselves in a hole, and we come back again. The game is made that you have a visitor and a home team. Fortunately, we were the home team because you always have those three outs at the end.”

Game One Recap

The Hilltoppers trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Andrew Delaney and Ty Crittenberger hit back-to-back singles that jump-started a two-out rally, eventually crossing four total runs in the frame to give WKU the lead late in game one. Drew Reckart plated the first run with an RBI walk before two more runs came across after an errant throw from the Owls defense to tie the game. Following, Tristin Garcia and Drew Reckart executed a double steal to score the go-ahead run and give the Tops the 5-4 lead heading into the final two innings.

LHP Lane Diuguid made his fifth consecutive series opening start and eighth of the season in game one of the doubleheader. The junior totaled six strikeouts in 6.1 innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. LHP Cal Higgins and RHP Dalton Mesaris relieved Diuguid and finished the seventh frame recording 0.2 innings without allowing a run or a hit resulting in Mesaris receiving the winning decision. LHP Cam Tullar entered in the top of the eighth after the four-run rally from the Tops offense to collect his first hold of the season in 1.0 innings of action, fanning one and walking one. RHP CJ Weins earned his sixth save of the 2023 campaign, shutting down the side in the ninth inning and mustering a strikeout in the final frame.

At the dish, the Hilltoppers totaled just six hits on the game in a quiet day at the plate. Lukas Farris hit the lone Hilltopper home run with a solo shot to left in a 1-for-3 outing with an RBI, a walk, and two runs. Drew Reckart had the only other RBI of the game with an RBI walk in the seventh in a 1-for-3 day with a run scored.

SCORING SUMMARY

Florida Atlantic crossed the first run of the game off a fielding error from the Tops defense to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Hilltoppers evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second off a throwing error from the Owls defense.

A couple of extra-base hits gave Florida Atlantic the lead in the top of the fifth, 3-1.

The Hilltopper offense scratched four times in the bottom of the seventh that started with an RBI walk from Drew Reckart and continued with two Tops baserunners scoring off a throwing error from the Owls defense. Tristin Garcia and Drew Reckart then executed a double steal to score the go-ahead run to take a 5-4 lead into the eighth.

Lukas Farris put the exclamation mark on the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth before CJ Weins shut the door in the top of the ninth to take game one, 6-4.

Game Two Recap

The Tops trailed by as much as six through 5.0 innings with a 7-1 deficit going into the bottom of the sixth when a three-RBI double from Ty Batusich cut the Owl lead in half and make it 7-4. The Hilltopper offense seemed to inch closer and closer throughout the final four frames eventually heading into the bottom of the ninth down just one run, 8-7. With a runner on second, Batusich singled to left center, advancing Drew Reckart to third when an error from a Florida Atlantic fielder allowed Reckart to score from third to tie the game and take it to extra innings. After four and a half scoreless innings on both sides, Kirk Liebert bunted his way on base for a single when a throwing error from the Owls allowed AJ Fiechter to score from second base and clinch the series win for WKU.

LHP Devyn Terbrak took the rubber for his 10th start of the season. The southpaw allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks through 4.1 innings while claiming three strikeout victims in a rough day on the mound for the senior lefty. Four Hilltoppers saw action out of the bullen in RHPs Dalton Mesaris, Cole Heath, Jack Bennett, and Mason Burns. Mesaris, Heath, and Bennett held a very talented Florida Atlantic offense to just one run (zero earned) on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.2 frames before Burns entered in extra innings. Burns notched his most effective outing of the season, fanning five batters in 5.0 innings without allowing a run on just two hits to earn his fourth winning decision of the year and improve to 4-1, overall.

The WKU offense was quiet through the first 5.0 innings only amassing one hit off a solo home run from Ricardo Leonett. Drew Reckart, Tristin Garcia, and Ty Batusich recorded multi-hit efforts with Batusich leading the way in a 2-for-3 outing with a double, a walk, three RBI, and a run scored. Reckart totaled three hits along with two runs while Aidan Gilroy and Andrew Delaney each added an RBI in the extra-inning, comeback win.

SCORING SUMMARY

The Owls used a couple of extra-base hits to take a 5-0 lead in the top of the third.

Ricardo Leonett put the Tops on the board in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Florida Atlantic scored twice more in the top of the fifth on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single to extend its lead to 7-1.

Ty Batusich knocked a three-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead in half at 7-4.

An infield single from Aidan Gilroy plated Ty Crittenberger to make the score 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Owls added a run in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 8-5.

Two more runs crossed for the Tops in the bottom of the eighth off an RBI single from Andrew Delaney and a dropped third strike allowed Ty Crittenberger to reach and score Delaney to make it 8-7.

A single from Ty Batusich in the bottom of the ninth advanced Drew Reckart to third before an error from the Owls allowed Reckart to score and tie the game, 8-8, and take the game into extra innings.

After four straight scoreless innings on both sides, Kirk Liebert bunted his way on base that caused a throwing error from Florida Atlantic and allowed AJ Fiechter to score from second and give the Tops the 9-8, extra inning win

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will conclude their series against Florida Atlantic tomorrow, April 23 starting at 1 p.m. CT at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.