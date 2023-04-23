Hot Rods drop first series of the season after 5-3 to Hickory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dru Baker and Nick Schnell gave the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-6) an early lead, driving in three runs in the top of the first, but the Hickory Crawdads (8-4) rallied back to hand them a 5-3 loss on Saturday night at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the top of the first inning against Crawdads starter Kumar Rocker. Shane Sasaki led off with a double and Willy Vasquez worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Dru Baker tripled in both runners to give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead. Nick Schnell made it 3-0 on a double to left field that plated Baker.

Hickory answered back in the bottom of the first inning off Bowling Green starter Keyshawn Askew. Jayce Easley walked and Alejandro Osuna was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Maximo Acosta singled to center, moving Osuna to third and scoring Easley to make it 3-1. Osuna scored and Acosta moved up to second on a Josh Hatcher single, moving the score to 3-2. Acosta stole third and scored on a wild pitch from Askew, tying the game, 3-3.

With Askew still on the mound, The Crawdads took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. Easley worked a walk and Osuna was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Acosta doubled in Easley and Osuna, putting the lead at 5-3 for Hickory. Neither team could score the rest of the way and the Hot Rods fell, 5-3.

Leury Tejada got the win (1-1), tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one. Keyshawn Askew (0-2) got the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, five strikeouts, and two walks in 3.0 frames. The save went to Michael Brewer (2), who struck out three and allowed three hits in 2.0 scoreless innings.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green sends LHP Patrick Wicklander (0-0, 4.91) to the mound against Hickory LHP Larson Kindreich (0-0, 0.00).

