Hot Rods drop first series of the season after 5-3 to Hickory

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dru Baker and Nick Schnell gave the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-6) an early lead, driving in three runs in the top of the first, but the Hickory Crawdads (8-4) rallied back to hand them a 5-3 loss on Saturday night at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the top of the first inning against Crawdads starter Kumar Rocker. Shane Sasaki led off with a double and Willy Vasquez worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Dru Baker tripled in both runners to give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead. Nick Schnell made it 3-0 on a double to left field that plated Baker.

Hickory answered back in the bottom of the first inning off Bowling Green starter Keyshawn Askew. Jayce Easley walked and Alejandro Osuna was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Maximo Acosta singled to center, moving Osuna to third and scoring Easley to make it 3-1. Osuna scored and Acosta moved up to second on a Josh Hatcher single, moving the score to 3-2. Acosta stole third and scored on a wild pitch from Askew, tying the game, 3-3.

With Askew still on the mound, The Crawdads took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second. Easley worked a walk and Osuna was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Acosta doubled in Easley and Osuna, putting the lead at 5-3 for Hickory. Neither team could score the rest of the way and the Hot Rods fell, 5-3.

Leury Tejada got the win (1-1), tossing 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out three and walking one. Keyshawn Askew (0-2) got the loss, allowing five runs on three hits, five strikeouts, and two walks in 3.0 frames. The save went to Michael Brewer (2), who struck out three and allowed three hits in 2.0 scoreless innings.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green sends LHP Patrick Wicklander (0-0, 4.91) to the mound against Hickory LHP Larson Kindreich (0-0, 0.00).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
James Jewell was reported missing by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Hart County man found dead after missing since April 11
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say
Tyson Foods hosting community donation event
Police respond.
KSP: Glasgow man killed in Logan County wreck

Latest News

Reed hit Michael Mathison on a crossing pattern from five yards out for a touchdown.
Ample opportunities to shine in 2023 Hilltopper Spring Game
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers took their third C-USA series of the season with a Saturday...
WKU Softball sweeps FAU in Saturday’s doubleheader
The Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-0) used home runs from Dru Baker and Shane Sasaki, while the...
Hot Rods Fall to Crawdads 16-4
Lucas Huff signed across the dotted line to continue his athletic and academic career at...
Lucas Huff continues his family legacy by committing to Lindsey Wilson