Police investigating head-on crash involving SUV, school bus

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a head-on collision involving a school bus in Adair County.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened early Sunday morning, after 1 a.m.

The department said in a post on Facebook that 64-year-old Margaret Moran was driving a Ford Edge when she crossed the center line while coming up Jamestown Hill.

She hit a school bus head-on. The bus had 18 Adair students and five adults, including the driver.

Moran and the bus driver, 63-year-old Richard Redman, were treated at TJ Samson Columbia. The other occupants waived transport at the scene, according to the police department.

“Officers obtained a search warrant for Moran’s DNA which was extracted at TJ Samson ER. The investigation is ongoing with charges pending DNA results,” according to the department’s facebook post.

Full Release from Columbia Police Department:

