17-year-old arrested after shooting in Radcliff

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Clear Ridge Lane Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m., Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Cross said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a person who had been shot. The victim is alive at this time, however their condition is unknown.

A 17-year-old was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a handgun as a minor, and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, Cross said.

