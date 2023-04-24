AM Frost, then sunny and warmer!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’ll be a cooler week of weather after what we saw last week. Here’s a look at your weather headlines.

- A frost advisory is up for most of us until 9am CDT.

- We remain unseasonably cool through most of this week.

- Daily chances for rain are expected by the mid-week.

AM Frost, then sunny and warmer!

AM frost is expected for Monday and Tuesday, bring in/cover any sensitive plants. Tuesday looks warmer, but clouds will start to build in ahead of our unsettled pattern for the middle of next week. From Wednesday on, rain chances will be in the forecast through at least Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy!

