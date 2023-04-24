Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County judge has denied a motion to dismiss two murder indictments against two women in Glasgow.

Leighanne Bennett and Cheryl Logsdon were charged in connection to the murder of Michael O. Logsdon on July 9, 2022. Bennett is the daughter of Michael and Cheryl is his widow. Police allege the two acted together to murder him when they shut down his breathing machine.

Logsdon had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, according to another daughter of his.

Johnny Bell, the attorney for the mother and daughter, petitioned the court during a nearly two-hour hearing on March 30 for the dismissal on grounds that the indictments were insufficient.

Barren Circuit Judge John T. Alexander issued an order denying the request on April 18.

Bell argued the indictments misled the two and charged them with two offenses under one crime. He also argued Logsdon was led to incriminate herself when she was subpoenaed to testify at a grand jury hearing involving possible charges against her daughter last year.

“In that instance, the witness would still retain the right to remain silent; the constitutional issue would only arise if she were compelled to produce evidence of a testimonial nature against her will,” the order said.

The commonwealth’s attorney said they did not originally intend to seek an indictment against Logsdon at the session where she testified. She apparently invoked her right to remain silent but was still indicted. The judge held none of her constitutional rights were violated.

“Accordingly, allowing the grand jury to be aware that the accused invoked her right to remain silent is not unconstitutional,” it said. “That fact will not be admissable at any trial where guilt will be determined.”

Grand jury hearings are held in secret and are not subject to open records. Little is known about what Logsdon said to the grand jury that eventually indicted her, too.

View the full order here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.