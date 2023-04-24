BCHS Presents Cinderella April 28 - 30th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cinderella, Prince Charming, and the Fairy Godmother also known as Julia Kinsman, Mitch Williams, and Allie Walton, joined Kelly Austin on Midday Live to talk about their upcoming production of the Disney Classic, Cinderella.

This is a performance for the whole family to enjoy.

April 28 - 30 with showtimes at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Barren County High School Auditorium.

Purchase tickets at the door or online at BCHSDrama.LUDUS.com.

