BCHS Presents Cinderella April 28 - 30th

Show times are April 28-30 with showtimes at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cinderella, Prince Charming, and the Fairy Godmother also known as Julia Kinsman, Mitch Williams, and Allie Walton, joined Kelly Austin on Midday Live to talk about their upcoming production of the Disney Classic, Cinderella.

This is a performance for the whole family to enjoy.

April 28 - 30 with showtimes at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Barren County High School Auditorium.

Purchase tickets at the door or online at BCHSDrama.LUDUS.com.

Purchase tickets online or at the door
Purchase tickets online or at the door(BCHS)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bus had 18 Adair students and five adults, including the driver.
Police investigating head-on crash involving SUV, school bus
Bowling Green man arrested after shots fired downtown
Man arrested after shots fired in Downtown Bowling Green
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
An unsettled pattern will arrive midweek next week
AM frost possible over the next few days

Latest News

Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Police respond.
POLICE: One killed in Auburn wreck
Bike4Alz hosting cornhole tournament in Bowling Green
Second annual ‘Bike4 Alz’ Cornhole Tournament fundraiser happening April 29
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
ORDER: Glasgow woman arrested in father’s murder violates bond terms