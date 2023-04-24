Child advocacy awards given to Barren County detective, prosecutor’s staff

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Three people in Barren County were recipients of awards in this year’s Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center’s Honors Day Awards.

The awards ceremony was held April 21. Those recognized included Adam Bow, a detective with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office; Resa Gardner, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Barren and Metcalfe counties; and Micah Reece, the victim’s advocate at the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

“All three recipients are well deserving of the recognition for their efforts to protect children in our community and to seek justice on their behalf,” said a news release from the Office of the 43rd Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner, and Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen.

Bow and Gardner received the Excellence Award for Diligence.

The news release said Bow was given the award for his work in investigating cases related to child exploitation and child sexual and physical abuse. Gardner received the award to recognize her prosecution of child sexual abuse cases.

“At trial, Resa has secured convictions and some of the largest sentences in Barren County against individuals who have sexually abused children,” the news release said.

Reece was provided the Community Advocate Award for her work in advocating and communicating with families and those who’ve been abused.

