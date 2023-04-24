Community Education to host 18th annual Summer Activities Fair

Fair attendees will receive free tickets to Tuesday night’s Hot Rods game
Community Education's annual Summer Activities Fair returns to the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, April 25.
By Derek Parham
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community Education’s 18th annual Summer Activities Fair will return to the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, April 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The free fair will showcase upcoming summer camps and activities for all ages, including athletics, music, puppetry, art, and many more popular events. The fair is free for all families to attend, and will also feature a petting zoo, BG Trolley rides, and rides for kids on Toot Toot, Bowling Green’s miniature trolley.

Each family arriving at the fair before 6 p.m. will also receive free tickets to Tuesday night’s Hod Rods game against Asheville. In the event of heavy rain, the event will be rescheduled to Thursday, April 27.

