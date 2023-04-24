Cool and dry through Tuesday

Showers are more likely later in the week
By David Wolter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Showers are more likely by Thursday as afternoon temperatures remain unseasonably cool.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures again turn rather chilly tonight. Could be cold enough for some frost mainly further east of I-65. After a cloudy Tuesday morning, we get more sunshine during the afternoon.

Rain showers more likely by Thursday
Rain showers more likely by Thursday(David Wolter)

Some showers are possible on Wednesday, but it appears most of the rain stays further south. “Best” bet for wet weather will be near the KY/TN line.

Showers and a few storms are likely on Thursday, then again on Saturday. Right now, severe weather does not appear favorable.

Temperatures do stay unseasonably cool through the weekend into early next week.

An unsettled pattern will arrive midweek next week
AM frost possible over the next few days

Showers more likely later in the week
Another Dry Day Ahead
