Cool and dry through Tuesday
Showers are more likely later in the week
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures again turn rather chilly tonight. Could be cold enough for some frost mainly further east of I-65. After a cloudy Tuesday morning, we get more sunshine during the afternoon.
Some showers are possible on Wednesday, but it appears most of the rain stays further south. “Best” bet for wet weather will be near the KY/TN line.
Showers and a few storms are likely on Thursday, then again on Saturday. Right now, severe weather does not appear favorable.
Temperatures do stay unseasonably cool through the weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.