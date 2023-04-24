Cool and dry through Tuesday

Showers are more likely by Thursday as afternoon temperatures remain unseasonably cool.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures again turn rather chilly tonight. Could be cold enough for some frost mainly further east of I-65. After a cloudy Tuesday morning, we get more sunshine during the afternoon.

Rain showers more likely by Thursday (David Wolter)

Some showers are possible on Wednesday, but it appears most of the rain stays further south. “Best” bet for wet weather will be near the KY/TN line.

Showers and a few storms are likely on Thursday, then again on Saturday. Right now, severe weather does not appear favorable.

Temperatures do stay unseasonably cool through the weekend into early next week.

