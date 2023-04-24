A couple of cold nights ahead

Frost will be likely tonight and Monday night.
By Dana Money
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another COLD start to the day with temperatures in the 30s! We were only able to make it into the 50s by this afternoon.

Monday will be a couple notches warmer with mostly sunny skies. AM frost is expected for Monday and Tuesday, bring in/cover any sensitive plants. Tuesday looks warmer, but clouds will start to build in ahead of our unsettled pattern for the middle of next week. From Wednesday on, rain chances will be in the forecast through at least Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with AM frost likely. High 60. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. AM frost. High 66. Low 45. Winds E at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible. High 64. Low 47. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 95 (1925)

Record Low: 29 (1986)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.32″ (-2.27″)

Yearly Precip: 15.26″ (-0.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: High

Mold: Low

UV: 7 (High)

