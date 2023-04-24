Green River Ferry to close Wednesday
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry will be out of service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 so park maintenance staff can replace the safety gates on the vessel.
For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit www.nps.gov/maca or follow the road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry.
For general park information, call 270-758-2180.
