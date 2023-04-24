Green River Ferry to close Wednesday

Green River Ferry (GFX)
Green River Ferry (GFX)(Mammoth Cave National Park)
By Will Whaley
Apr. 24, 2023
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry will be out of service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 so park maintenance staff can replace the safety gates on the vessel.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit www.nps.gov/maca or follow the road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry.

For general park information, call 270-758-2180.

