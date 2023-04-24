Hot Rods shutout 4-0 in loss to Crawdads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Singles from Shane Sasaki and Oniell Manzueta were the only hits collected by the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-7), as the Hickory Crawdads (9-4) tossed a shutout on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Hickory offense struck first in the bottom of the first inning off Bowling Green starter Patrick Wicklander. Daniel Mateo led off with a solo homer over the centerfield wall to put the Crawdads up, 1-0.

With Roel Garcia on the mound, the Crawdads increased the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Josh Hatcher reached first on a fielder’s choice and Cody Freeman singled to center to put runners on first and second. Both runners scored on a three-run homer off the bat of Liam Hicks to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Bobby Seymour and Willy Vasquez worked a couple of walks in the top of the ninth but couldn’t score to give the Crawdads a 4-0 victory.

Juan Mejia (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two hits, striking out one, and walking one in 3.1 scoreless frames. Patrick Wicklander (0-1) took the loss, tossing 3.2 innings while allowing one run on three hits, a walk, and three strikeouts. Eudrys Manon (2) recorded the save, getting the final out in the ninth.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday, before traveling back home to Bowling Green Ballpark to begin an eight-game (two doubleheader makeup games) series against the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.